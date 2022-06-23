Gwendoline Christie on whether she will return as Brienne from “Game of Thrones”

Gwendoline Christie talks about her experience playing Brienne from Game of Thrones and whether she will ever return to this role. Based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, the HBO series Game of Thrones aired from 2011 to 2019. appear in 41 episodes before the series finale. At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Christie’s character is not only an imposing figure in Westeros, but also important due to the oath given by Catelyn Stark and her influence on Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Her nobility leads to Brienne becoming the first female knight of the Seven Kingdoms. After the ascension of Bran the “Broken” to the post of king of the Six Kingdoms, Brienne is appointed the new Lord commander of the Royal Guard in the finale of “Game of Thrones”.

After the incredibly controversial final season of Game of Thrones, HBO announced that several prequels are in development. These shows include, but are not limited to, this year’s “House of the Dragon” and “Tales of Dank and Egg,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and “10,000 Ships.” Recently, there was news that HBO is discussing its first series-the sequel to “Game of Thrones” about John Snow with Kit Harington, who will play his role again, which made fans think about what other surviving characters of “Game of Thrones” can return to the small screen.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant to promote Flux Gourmet, Christie talked about Brienne of Tarth. Speaking about how she is connected to her character from “Game of Thrones” and how she continues to look for roles that “light up” her, Christie was asked if she would ever return to Westeros. Read what she said below:

“It’s so funny, isn’t it? Because I sincerely will always be incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play Brienne of Tarth. I really love this character, and he appeared at some point in my life – this has never happened before, namely, that I read a character who really talked to me and talked about some of my experiences and the experiences of my friends, who seemed not to be explored on television or in the mainstream media”.

“And what I like right now is that these opportunities, like in my Wednesday project with Tim Burton, give you the opportunity to get parts like Ian Stevens that feel like they light you up. And I loved Brienne so much. I also, as an actor, really wanted to be able to do different things. So, Jen Stevens is great, I think I would always be happy to get back to Brienne, but we have to see it. We’ll have to see. I couldn’t be happier doing very, very different things. I like to move forward. I really like to move forward. And I hope to keep working on what I’m doing and be as good as possible. And for others.”

Like many others who starred in Game of Thrones, from Harington to Emilia Clarke, Christie’s career changed forever when she landed a role in the revolutionary HBO science fiction series. In addition to Flux Gourmet and roles in franchises such as Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Hunger Games” and “Star Wars,” she will now play Lucifer in Netflix’s “Sandman” adaptation and school principal Larissa Weems in the Addams Family spin-off/prequel on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Christie is moving forward, doing completely different things and will undoubtedly continue to work as well as possible. However, this does not mean that she cannot take a break from her busy schedule to star in one of the episodes of the series about Jon Snow.

It is unlikely that HBO will support the idea of sequels other than a sequel dedicated to Jon Snow, if/when it proves successful. Not only can an excessive number of spin-offs lead to a decrease in revenue — which is already a risk, given the many prequels planned — there is extremely great pressure to continue the main story of “Game of Thrones”. At the moment, no other “Game of Thrones” cast is associated with the Jon Snow spinoff. Nevertheless, the series dedicated to the character of Harington certainly allows those who survived the Mad Queen to appear briefly, including Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark, John Bradley’s Samwell Tarly and Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister. As for Brienne Christie, she may appear in a series of sequels or Tales of Dank and Egg (if those in power decide to confirm that Brienne is a descendant of Ser Duncan the Tall).