Gwen Stefani Will Support Pink at The BST Hyde Park 2023 Show

Gwen Stefani will appear as a special guest at the Pink BST show in Hyde Park in London next summer.

Pink will play two main concerts for the series on June 24 and 25, 2023 as part of his UK “Summer Carnival” tour.

Today (November 24), it was announced that former No Doubt frontwoman-turned-soloist Stephanie will perform at both BST concerts.

Speaking about her upcoming return to these shores, the singer said: “I don’t think I would ever be myself without the incredible musical influence of the UK. I’m so glad to be back! It’s going to be an amazing show.”

Stephanie released her fourth and most recent solo studio album (and first holiday record) “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” back in 2017. Last year she teamed up with Saweetie for a collaborative version of “Slow Clap”.

We are delighted to announce that global superstar @gwenstefani will join @Pink at BST Hyde Park this summer, for both dates of P!NK's Summer Carnival 2023! ✨ Tickets at https://t.co/VRGVIH5vSe pic.twitter.com/tI3K7LCvLs — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) November 24, 2022

In a previous statement , Pink said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so much… so it’s finally time!

“I’m so excited to be back in the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It will be magical!”

According to a press release, additional special guests at Pink BST concerts will be announced in the coming months.

You can see the full itinerary of her 2023 UK tour below and purchase the remaining tickets here.

JUNE 2023

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

25 – London, BST Hyde Park

Next year’s BST Hyde Park series will also feature shows featuring Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Take That and Billy Joel.

Back in September, Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen at Taylor Hawkins’ second tribute concert in Los Angeles, California.

Pink plans to release her ninth studio album, “Trustfall”, on February 17, 2023 via RCA (pre-order/pre-save here).