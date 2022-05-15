Gwen Stefani Returns to The Voice: Watch her announcement with Husband Blake Shelton and John Legend

She’s back! Two seasons after Gwen Stefani took home the Voice trophy for the first time, she really wants to return to reality TV and compete with her husband Blake Shelton.

“#Duet this if you’re going to be a coach at #TheVoice this fall,” the 52—year-old Hollaback Girl singer captioned the video on Friday, May 13, in TikTok.

In the video, she sang her own version of Miki’s “Grace Kelly” along with John Legend and 45-year-old Shelton on three split screens.

The former No Doubt contestant has been part of the NBC show’s ever-changing coaching group since her 2014 season 7 debut. the show is on a permanent basis in seasons 17 and 19.

Stephanie, who started dating the country singer in 2015, won Season 19 in 2020 with contestant Carter Rubin. Throughout the stay of the “Rich Girl” artist in The Voice, fans got an idea of her promising relationship with Shelton, whom she married in July 2021.

“I haven’t talked about it yet because it was such a shock and I wanted to come back so much. I mean, the show is so fun,” the fashion designer said in the June 2019 issue of The Conversation. “It will be fun and exciting. Blake is my best friend, so I can spend time with him at work. Yes, it will be great.”

More details about this fall’s 22nd season, including the fourth coach to complete the team of Stephanie, Shelton and the 43-year-old Ohio native, have yet to be announced. Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande joined Shelton and Legend as coaches for season 21. The founder of REM Beauty, 28, took on the role of Nick Jonas.

Season 22 will also be the first time Stephanie and the Oklahoma native will compete for the Voice trophy since their wedding last year.

“I think if Gwen and I were honest talking about it right now, I think deep down we both thought it was a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low position in our lives. and we kind of cling to each other to get through it,” Shelton recalled of their love story during an episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist in June 2018. “But now we’re here, three years later, and every day that passes just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like we’re moving to the next level. That’s how I think any of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here.”