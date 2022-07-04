Gwen Stefani has released a funny wedding montage and a charming message for Blake Shelton to celebrate the anniversary

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been officially married for a year, and if it’s not worth turning over a chair, then I don’t know what it is. The popular musicians who became coaches at The Voice reached an important milestone over the weekend, and they certainly celebrated by looking back at their wedding. Stephanie posted on her Instagram a video montage of scenes from their ceremony dedicated to Elvis Presley’s song “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.” No wonder, it’s charming.

She also directed the title of her post to Blake Shelton and wrote: “1 year is over, forever.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015 after they met and quickly got along on the set of The Voice. They got engaged in 2020 and married last year in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s Ranch in Oklahoma. Since then, they have often talked about how special this day was, and, of course, Shelton did not miss the opportunity to roast his sometimes colleague in the film “The Voice” Adam Levine because he did not invite him.

Shelton did not miss the chance to honor his wife on their wedding anniversary. He left his own post dedicated to this special day. There were no video montages, but there was a gorgeous photo of Stephanie in her wedding dress and a longer caption thanking Stephanie for saying yes.

Both Stephanie and Shelton had marriages and high-profile affairs before they got together. Stephanie was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was married to country star Miranda Lambert. However, each of them seems to have really found something in each other, and their chemistry is undeniable in the joint interviews and TV appearances they do together.

She has not worked with The Voice for several years, as she has been working on other projects, but is going to return as a full-time judge when the show returns for its 22nd season in September. She will, of course, be joined by her husband, who has been a judge every season and continues to be a favorite among fans. They will again share the stage with host Carson Daly, who received the coveted invitation to their ceremony and actually performed the duties.

It’s unclear what Stephanie and Shelton could have done together outside of social media on their big day, but as she wrote in her post, they have many more years to continue celebrating. So, a happy couple. Thank you for all the happy memories you’ve given fans over the decades. I hope you will find as much happiness together as you have been able to provide for everyone else.