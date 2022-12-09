Gwen Stefani Announced a Series of Summer Open-Air Concerts in the UK

Gwen Stefani has announced a series of open—air concerts in the UK next summer – tickets will be available here.

The No Doubt singer-turned-soloist is due to return to these shores with six concerts, including her two openings for Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023 (June 24 and 25).

In the same month, Stephanie will also take the stage at Warwick Castle (June 23), Harewood House in Leeds (27), Molesworth Castle in Chester (28) and Broadlands Estate in Romsey (29).

Tickets for the recently confirmed concerts will go on sale at 10:00 GMT next Friday (December 16)

here’s the tea: i’m coming 2 the uk !!! ☕️🇬🇧❤️ come see me in june 2023 while i make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows !! tix r on sale on dec 16th @ 10am local 💫 gxhttps://t.co/kZ0ItCGI7S pic.twitter.com/D8wK3IpjH6 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 9, 2022

The dates of Gwen Stefani ‘s UK tour in 2023 are as follows:

JUNE 2023

23 – Warwick Castle, Warwick

24 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

27 – Harewood House, Leeds

28 – Bolesworth Castle, Chester

29 – Broadlands Estate, Romsey

Speaking about her upcoming return to the UK after the BST dates were announced, Stephanie said: “I don’t think I would ever be myself without the incredible musical influence of the UK. I’m so glad to be back! It’s going to be an amazing show.”

Gwen Stefani released her fourth and final solo studio album (and first holiday record) “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” back in 2017. Last year, she teamed up with Saweetie for a collaborative version of “Slow Clap”.

Next year’s BST series in Hyde Park will also feature shows by Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Take That and Billy Joel.