Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want to get married soon after the new year

Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, got engaged in October after a five-year relationship and are already looking forward to the right time to get married. They are planning a wedding celebration as soon as possible.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready for the wedding. The lovers spend the isolation together with the singer’s children, 14-year-old Kingston , 12-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo on a ranch in Oklahoma, where they also want to hold a wedding ceremony. “Blake was on his ranch in Oklahoma built a chapel. The project was embarked alone with some help,” the US Weekly said an anonymous source.

“It’s a really big tribute to their love. They’re getting married in this chapel early next year,” their acquaintance added. But before the musician asked for the hand of the popular singer, he also asked her three sons for permission. “Blake asked the boys for permission if Gwen could ask for a hand.”

“Her family adores him. The boy is a great friend and father. Gwen is thrilled. But the engagement was a surprise,” an anonymous source told foreign media.

The stars became a couple in 2015 after meeting on the show The Voice . Since then, they have performed and presented new songs together several times, including Happy Anywhere , Go Ahead And Break My Heart , You Make It Feel Like Christmas and Nobody But You .



