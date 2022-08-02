GvK 2 Title Teaser Finally Seeing Godzilla

The working title is Godzilla vs. Kong 2 suggests that the top-secret war of the Titans MonsterVerse will finally be shown. As discussed in Godzilla vs. Kong, the War of the Titans was an intense, high-stakes battle between the ancestors of the film’s two main monsters. Their ancient feud helped explain the need for each Titan to defeat the other in the film.

The ending of Godzilla vs. Kong resolved their conflict, giving Godzilla the final victory. However, what is known about the future of MonsterVerse indicates that there is still a lot to be done with the two Titans and their shared backstory. It was recently confirmed that Legendary Pictures is developing a fifth MonsterVerse movie for the big screen. The official title has not been announced, but it is generally considered to be a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. This description implies that the film will serve as a continuation of the MonsterVerse stories of both Titans, although it remains to be seen whether they will receive a proper rematch.

Now that the filming of “Godzilla vs. Kong 2” has begun, details are beginning to emerge. The image of the firecracker from the set shows that the working title of the film is “Origin” [via CBR], which refers to the ancient stories of Godzilla and Kong. As noted above, Godzilla vs Kong mentioned that the War of the Titans took place thousands of years ago, but did not tell anything else about it. Despite the fact that it preceded the battle of Godzilla and Kong, the War of the Titans remains the main mystery of the MonsterVerse. However, it is possible that its events will no longer be so ambiguous after “Godzilla vs. Kong 2”, where it would be possible to walk through it in detail and, perhaps, even show a fight from the war with a flashback or an introductory scene.

Everything we know about the War of the Titans MonsterVerse

What can be gleaned from Godzilla vs. Kong regarding the MonsterVerse Titans War is that it was a battle involving more than two kinds of monsters. One particular picture hinted that Mothra and the Skullers took part in the battle. As for the result, it makes sense that Godzilla’s side won in the end. After all, Kong’s ancestors must have left their home on Hollow Earth for a good reason, so Godzilla’s race must have exiled them. The novelization of the film confirms this assumption and further states that the Congas started the war by launching a preemptive attack on Godzilla, in which they saw an evil force.

Of course, “Godzilla vs. Kong 2” should not take the MonsterVerse history lesson from the novelization as canon and can present its own version of what really happened. And given that the sequel has a working title, such as “Origins”, the movement of the film in this direction makes sense. It looks like the MonsterVerse is getting ready to provide much-needed insight into the Titan War and perhaps what prompted it in the first place. If so, some unexpected twists and possibly the inclusion of a hidden third party may also be revealed.