Gus Malzan has significantly expanded his coaching staff

After a successful first year as head coach at UCF, Gus Malzan continues to tap into his old network from Auburn to attract new employees.

UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams announced Monday that former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis is joining the UCF staff as a graduate assistant. Davis spent the last two seasons in the CFL playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“BAM! BAM! Yes, sir!!! What a blessing that @_Davis_Boy12 is working with the midfielders of @UCF_Football as a graduate assistant!” Williams tweeted.

Before turning pro, Davis was Malzahn’s star linebacker at Auburn. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2018 after leading the Tigers in ball rebounds.

But Davis also gained some coaching experience at Auburn. At the beginning of his career, he worked on the coaching staff when he could not see the field.

Gus Malzan made sure to attract some of his best guys when he took a job at UCF in 2021. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and offensive line coach Herb Hand were trusted coaches on his staff at Auburn.

Malzan got UCF back on track in the first year of his leadership. His team went 8-4 in the regular season, starting with a big win over Boise State. They won the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida and finished the season with a score of 9-4.

The goal for 2022 will no doubt be to challenge Cincinnati’s AAC Center for the conference title.

Considering how Malzan manages his team, this is hardly an impossible task.