Guns N’ Roses Sued By Gun Store in Texas

Guns N’ Roses filed a lawsuit against a gun store in Texas, which, according to them, deceived fans into believing that the band was a part of them.

The new lawsuit accuses the Texas Guns and Roses online store, run by a Jersey Village florist, of “choosing and adopting the defendant’s trademarks in order to mislead consumers into believing that he was affiliated or affiliated with or licensed by GNR.”

In addition to selling guns, the store also sells a small number of roses, which, according to the lawsuit, is done only to try to justify the “wholesale appropriation” of the Guns N’ Roses trademark. The group demands an unspecified amount of damages and a change in the name of the store.

The court documents also allege that after a cease and desist letter was sent to the group’s representatives’ store in 2019, the store continued to “intentionally trade in GNR’s goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR’s approval, license or consent.

“This is especially harmful to GNR, given the nature of the defendant’s business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with the defendant, a dealer in firearms and weapons.

“In addition, the defendant supports political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and guns on the website, which may be polarizing for many consumers in the United States.”

Defense attorney David L. Clark told the city News service, “There has never been any confusion, and they don’t have any evidence of confusion. This is an attempt to increase costs and burn us down.

“Our client sells metal safes for weapons and flowers, and they have a single website and absolutely does not bother anyone. No one thinks we’re a band or anything related to it. We will resist.”

Elsewhere, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts after a woman claimed she was injured as a result of a stunt at their recent concert in Adelaide.

The band performed in the capital of South Australia on Tuesday (November 29). Some time after the show, a woman named Rebecca Howe told the Adelaide Advertiser that she was hit by a microphone; the photo accompanying the report shows swelling and thick bruises on both eyes, as well as cuts on the bridge of her nose.

“He bowed and then pointed the microphone at the crowd… and then he hit me right on the bridge of my nose,” Hou said, noting that she was in a part of the crowd that “wasn’t even right in front.” She went on to say that she had started hyperventilating, stressing that her face had “caved in.”

She continued, “What if it was a couple inches to the right or to the left? I could have lost an eye… What if it got into my mouth and I broke my teeth? If my head had been turned and hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

In response, Rose issued a statement on social media, stressing that he did not want to provoke any incident with the stunt, which he regularly did at the end of the Guns N’ Roses show for many years. “Obviously, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or hurt anyone in any way on any of [our] the show is anywhere,” he wrote.

The legendary band will also be headlining British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park for the first time next year. American rock legends will top the list on Friday, June 30, 2023.