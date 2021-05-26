Gunpowder Machine: Movie About Group of Killers Gets Trailer

Gunpowder Machine: The film Gunpowder Machine finally won its first full trailer on Tuesday (25). The film is one of the most anticipated in the cinema due to the star-studded cast of titles like Guardians of the Galaxy and Game of Thrones.

Casting Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Giamatti and more. So far, the female action film has not yet won a premiere date in Brazil.

Check out the full trailer below!

Learn more about the Gunpowder Machine movie

The movie trailer has several references to great international writers, in addition to a lot of action, violence and a neon aesthetic characteristic of the feature. According to the film’s synopsis, three generations of murderers come together to help mother and daughter on a revenge mission.

Sam was raised from the age of 12 by a crime syndicate called The Firm. Her mother also worked at the institution as an elite assassin, which is why she abandoned her daughter. Then, 15 years later, Sam follows his mother’s journey and begins to use his murderous training to hide secrets from the Firm.

However, a job does not go as planned and she has to choose between protecting The Firm or saving the life of Emily, a girl just 8 years old. Therefore, your only chance for survival is to have the support of your mother and associates known as Librarians.

The thriller was directed by the duo Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, while Ehud Lavski signed the script. In the United States, Gunpowder Machine will premiere on July 14 via the Netflix streaming platform. However, in Brazil, the distribution of the feature will be made by Diamond Films and a release date has not yet been released in Brazilian cinemas.

Did you like this news? Then leave your comment below and share the trailer on social media!