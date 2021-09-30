Gungrave G.O.R.E. Reveals Its Gameplay In New Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. has been making teasers for some time now, but was in no rush to show what the gameplay of the game would really look like. Now, for the Tokyo Game Show 2021, the game finally brings us some of its gameplay, in an extended version of its cinematic trailer.

Anyone who has been following the game’s news will recognize the beginning of the video. The first part, before starting the game itself, was shown during Gamescom 2021.

Now, however, the video continues to bring more elements of the game’s story and gameplay footage. We can see that players will have the opportunity to use two different characters with similar gameplay.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. it is a continuation, not a new IP. The franchise – which is also anime – had its debut in the PS2 era. The brand new title wants to bring new players to the series, so it will offer a standalone story that doesn’t require you to have played previous releases, but is still being considered a sequel.

Being a continuation, the new game tries to keep a style close to its PS2 releases, which should catch the attention of nostalgic gamers and people who like a more arcade style in their shooting games.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. It doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but has been promised for 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.