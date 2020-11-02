Gunfire in Vienna: large number of missing and injured

In the armed attack near the synagogue in Vienna, the capital of Austria, 7 people were killed and many were injured.

A police officer was seriously injured in a shooting that occurred near a synagogue in the Schwedenplatz district of Austria’s capital, Vienna.

In the statement made by the Vienna police, it was stated that many people were injured as a result of the attack. It was stated that a large-scale operation was initiated to capture the attacker. The police also warned citizens to stay away from the scene.

It is reported that the bomb on the attacker detonated. There is no exact information on whether the attack was a terrorist act or not.

It was stated that 7 people died in the attack.

