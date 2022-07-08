Gun: 9 musical biographical films based on books

Content Warning: This article discusses drug addiction and domestic abuse.

Book-to-screen adaptations based on true events are all the rage right now, with Danny Boyle’s miniseries Pistol and the newly released Elvis receiving solid reception from fans on the small and big screens, respectively.

Not all biopics are based on books, but most source stories from biographies and autobiographies written by musicians’ fans, family, friends, and, in some cases, the musicians themselves. Boyle borrowed the voice of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones for his series, while others before him have tapped into the likes of Cherie Currie, Johnny Cash, and Tina Turner.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

Based on “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by George Vecsey

The life of Loretta Lynn is documented in the 1980 biopic based on a biography written about the country singer by George Vecsey. From her early teens, including her marriage at fifteen, to her rise to stardom, the picture leaves few stones unturned.

The book and film take their shared name from Lynn’s autobiographical hit of the same name, which is used to close the film in a full-circle moment. Sissy Spacek, whom Lynn handpicked herself, shines as the singer, convincingly taking the viewer on a journey from awkward adolescence, fast maturity and a faster rise to fame.

Bound For Glory (1976)

Based on “Bound for Glory” by Woody Guthrie

The 1976 Woody Guthrie biopic is a loose adaptation of his autobiography, which itself is partly fictionalized, further intensifying the myth surrounding the musician. Aside from Guthrie (David Carradine) and his wife Mary (Melinda Dillon), all the characters are works of fiction.

The film focuses on Guthrie’s activism, specifically his involvement with refugees following the Dust Bowl storms that plagued the prairies during the Great Depression. The timeline is also manipulated for dramatic effect by featuring songs that were not released until after the period in question, but this is by no means a negative feat as it feeds the film’s mystical charm.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? (1993)

Based on “I, Tina” by Tina Turner and Kurt Loder

Tina Turner details her rural upbringing, her rising success as a pop singer, and her troubled marriage to Ike Turner in a confessional autobiography that was adapted for film seven years following its publication.

The film is unflinching in its account of the abuse Turner suffered at the hands of her husband, making for difficult viewing at times. In its lighter moments, Angela Bassett is convincing in her performance as Tina Turner, channeling the singer and her charisma with comfortable ease.

The Runaways (2010)

Based on “Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway” by Cherie Currie

The Runaways lead vocalist Cherie Currie penned a memoir in 2010 about her experiences in the 1970s rock band. In the same year, Floria Sigismondi wrote and directed a dramatized adaptation for film, starring Dakota Fanning as Currie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett.

Overall, the film is not as fleshed out as a typical biopic. Naturally, the focus is given to Currie, but even the details of her story are sparse, despite the events coming from her own words. It is simply a fast-paced tale of rock n’ roll, much like the band it documents.

Walk The Line (2005)

Based on “Man in Black: His Own Story in His Own Words” and “Cash: The Autobiography” by Johnny Cash

The Johnny Cash biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix draws inspiration from two autobiographies penned by the legendary country singer. With plenty of material to play with, the film focuses on the budding romance between Cash and musician June Carter, his rise to fame within the country music scene, and his subsequent battle with drug addiction.

Phoenix and Reece Witherspoon are electrifying as the future Cash duo, delivering believable performances, right down to their vocals, which add an extra layer of authenticity to the tale. Although the plot follows a familiar structure, it is the characters, their stories, and the actors retelling them that make it stand out.

24 Hour Party People (2002)

Based on “24 Hour Party People: What the Sleeve Notes Never Tell You” by Tony Wilson

Tony Wilson played a focal role in the post-punk and Madchester scenes, spanning from the late 1970s to the 1990s. As a presenter at Granada Television, he gave a platform to the likes of the Sex Pistols and he later co-founded Factory Records, through which he signed some of the most iconic bands, including Joy Division, New Order, and Happy Mondays.

Like the book upon which it is based, the film details the scene through a mixture of fact and fiction. With Steve Coogan at the helm as Wilson, accompanied by famous faces from the scene, it is a fun film that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Its frequent fourth wall breaks and tongue-in-cheek retelling of events create a fascinating and humorous dialogue about nostalgia and memory.

Nowhere Boy (2009)

Based on “Imagine This: Growing Up with My Brother John Lennon” by Julia Baird

Sam Taylor-Wood made her directorial debut in 2009 with a John Lennon biopic based on a biography written by his half-sister, Julia Baird. The film documents the formation of his first band, The Quarrymen, and its evolution into The Beatles, with particular detail given to Lennon’s relationships with his family, friends, and romantic interests.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson wonderfully captures the future Beatle’s famed cockiness and vulnerability. Although the film’s events are stepping stones leading up to The Beatles’ explosion, the biopic is unique in that it focuses not on what’s around the corner, but on the understated moments of working-class youth that are real, relatable, and, at times, taboo.

Control (2007)

Based on “Touching from a Distance” by Deborah Curtis

Deborah Curtis, wife of the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, wrote about their marriage in a biography published fifteen years following his death. Despite not being a musician herself, Curtis’ insight into her husband’s life, career, and death provided poignant material for Anton Corbijn’s 2007 biopic Control.

Shot entirely in black and white, the film authentically captures the bleak mood that overhangs the book and its subject matter. Details of Ian Curtis’ infidelity, their troubled marriage, and the health issues that contributed to his death provide a gritty but honest and personal perspective on a well-documented moment in music history.

Pistol (2022)

Based on “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” by Steve Jones

Danny Boyle’s Pistol was released in conjunction with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking forty-five years since the punk explosion that coincided with the Silver Jubilee. It takes inspiration from guitarist and founding member Steve Jones’ memoir, depicting the infamous events mostly from the perspective of the young Sex Pistol.

Published in 2016, the memoir paints a bleak picture of working-class life in 1970s London and details Jones’ experiences within the punk scene. This gritty honesty is reflected in the series, which offers a raw and authentic retelling of the well-documented historical movement.