Guilty Gear: Strive to offer crossover on PS5 and PS4

Arc System Works will allow you to play your new title both with backward compatibility and improving it on PS5, with higher resolution and lower loading times.

Despite having suffered setbacks in its development due to the coronavirus health crisis, finally the Arc System Works team has been able to establish a definitive date for Guilty Gear: Strive, a new installment of one of its most emblematic sagas. After triumphing in this generation with Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of the most renowned teams in the fighting game genre returns to the fray in spring of next year to the new generation -also on PS4- and it will not do so with a simple port, but with technical improvements that will be applied for free to those who get the version of the present generation.

Guilty Gear, better in the next gen

“The content of the game is the same,” they have said from the Japanese study. “There are differences based on system specifications, such as resolution or loading times.” Thus, they specify that those who get the physical version of Guilty Gear: Strive for PS4 will be able to play it on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, but not change it for the digital edition of the game. However, this digital version of PS5 can be downloaded if we have previously purchased the PS4 version, provided they have been purchased, obviously, through the same PSN account. In short, it will be possible to play it on PS5 both via backward compatibility (with a maximum resolution of 1080p) and improving it to the next generation version, something that seems, by all accounts, the best option.

At the same time, they do not guarantee the compatibility of an arcade stick for the PS5 version, although they do ensure that all the DLC will remain when we decide to make the generational jump. In addition, Arc System Works also confirm that they will implement cross-play between both versions of PlayStation consoles, something that will leave out the PC version.

Guilty Gear: Strive will arrive next April 2021 on PS4, PS5 and PC, with Deluxe and Ultimate editions -it is not available in compatible-, and a template of 15 launch fighters, plus 5 that will be added via paid DLC . In our first impressions, we noticed some very positive changes in the mechanics, although some aspects left us with doubts, such as the presentation of an improved multiplayer lobby.



