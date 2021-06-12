Guilty Gear Strive: Producer Does Not Recommend 4K Gaming on PC

Guilty Gear Strive: In a message posted on the Steam page for Guilty Gear Strive, producer Arc System Works recommended that PC gamers not use the 4K option to run the title. Although he supports this resolution, there is the possibility of experiencing slowdown moments in some more specific battle situations.

“At this time, we advise users to avoid using 4K resolution for online matches while we continue to investigate a fix for this issue. However, putting the graphic quality at a lower level helps to improve this situation a little”, says the message.

Guilty Gear Strive is available in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC versions, and if you are interested in the game you can check out Voxel’s team opinion about it by clicking here.