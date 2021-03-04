Guilty Gear Strive is postponed again and arrives in June

Through its social networks, ArcSystem Works confirmed on Wednesday (3) that Guilty Gear Strive will be postponed again. The title, which was due to be released on April 9, was pushed into June due to instabilities and failures in its online servers, which are expected to be fixed by mid-year.

According to a statement shared by the developer, the focus of the devs will be in correcting some problems in the online modes that were noticed during the open beta test recently made available. Check out the full press release from the studio below.

“Dear customers,

We made the difficult decision to move the release date for Guilty Gear Strive (previously scheduled for April 9, 2021) to June 11, 2021.

Now that we’ve received valuable feedback after the recent open beta test, we’d like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible. We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as online lobbies and server stability.

We believe that it is better to use extra time to improve the quality of the game and deliver the best experience for all our players.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. ”

Guilty Gear Strive will be released for PS4, PS5 and PC.