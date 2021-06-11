Guilty Gear Strive Is Already Steam’s Most Popular Fighting Game

Guilty Gear Strive: This Friday (11) marked the official launch of Guilty Gear Strive within the Steam platform. And judging by the number of people who accessed it today on the system created by Valve, it was certainly highly anticipated.

According to data from the platform itself, just this Friday it reached the mark of 27 thousand people accessing the content present in this new entry in the Arc System Works franchise. Just for registration Tekken 7 and Street Fighter 5 reached 19 thousand and 14 thousand people, respectively, in their days with more accesses.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available in PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, and you can check out the Voxel team’s opinion by clicking here.