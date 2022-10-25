Guilty Gear Fans Say Joe Biden Dominates Fighting Game Tournaments

An anonymous Guilty Gear player named Joe Biden is currently participating in fighting game tournaments, prompting fans to joke that the president of the United States is secretly participating in the competition.

On Sunday (October 23), Joe Biden’s participant won the North American and European open tournament on Guilty Gear XX, defeating four participants without suffering a single defeat.

The standings show that, unlike almost all other participants in the tournament, Joe Biden is the full title of “USA”. Joe Biden — Has no Twitch or Twitter channels associated with his account, only a Discord profile with the name Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is registered as a participant in more than 100 tournaments and often takes first, second or third place. Accordingly, the participant usually plays Chipp, a character who fights for the presidency in Guilty Gear XX, and later in the series becomes the president of the “Eastern Kingdom of Chipp”.

The situation was confirmed on Twitter by ACPR_Discord, which published Sunday’s results and noted the US president’s Twitter account as the winner of the tournament.

"Yes Mr. Ishiwatari. They still don't believe I won. Of course, Daisuke-sama, I will uphold your vision." pic.twitter.com/Xils0ZAtVB — SC (@StormClaymore) October 24, 2022

Since then, the fighting game community has joked that the real Joe Biden is behind the winning streak.

“A Guilty Gear player named Joe Biden is currently sweeping every tournament he participates in, and no one knows who he is, so everyone just assumes he’s the president,” reads a viral tweet from Twitter user MonachVT. “A person puts 2K on neutral instead of our bank accounts, and then disappears into the night”

“The fact that they are the main Chipp is just the cherry on the cake,” another response says.

While it’s unlikely that the real president spends time playing Guilty Gear, this won’t be the first time the game has been in the president’s hands. “We’ve come this far as a society,” another Twitter user praised along with a screenshot of former President Bill Clinton holding a Guilty Gear ad in 1999, which he used as an example of violence in video games.

As for other gaming news, Bandai Namco has announced that the original Dark Souls servers will not be returning.