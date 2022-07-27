Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio trailer is a miracle of frame—by-frame animation

Step away from Disney, because Netflix has introduced its own version of Pinocchio, and it seems award-winning director Guillermo del Toro has done everything possible to turn this beloved fairy tale into something unique thanks to the magic of time-lapse graphics.

Despite the fact that the world is lining up so that three different Pinocchio films will be released in 2022, del Toro’s take, written by him in collaboration with Patrick McHale, boasts the most popular voice cast, which includes people such as Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn. Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton will join Gregory Mann, who was chosen to play the wooden boy. Netflix’s “Pinocchio” is based on illustrations made by artist Gris Grimley, whose darker plot certainly bodes well for the director of “The Labyrinth of the Faun” and “The Shape of Water.”

The trailer for “Pinocchio” begins with the fact that Sebastian J. Cricket performed by McGregor acts as a narrator, telling a story about imperfect fathers with a warning that this is not exactly the story about Pinocchio that, according to viewers, they have heard before. The images shown here mainly focus on showing the cute moments between Geppetto and Pinocchio, as well as some of the threats the latter faces during his journey. However, the truly outstanding thing here is the artistic style and frame-by-frame animation, which will appear in theaters in November, and in 2022 will close with the release of Netflix in December.

This Pinocchio animation certainly contrasts sharply with the Disney game character. In this version, Tom Hanks interacts with an upgraded CGI version of the popular Pinocchio design that the company introduced to pop culture in 1940. Of course, even with the more modest budget of del Toro’s film of $ 35 million, both of these projects are very different. The animated film “Pinocchio”, released by Lionsgate Films directly on DVD, was released back in March.

The key difference between del Toro’s Pinocchio and the Disney version is that it has become common for the latter to remake the old classics, and there is reason to believe that this time Pinocchio will be softened. However, for the Mexican director, it is rather an opportunity to create something that has not been done before, like, for example, his experiments with “Hellboy”. In fact, Disney is not even the first studio to implement the idea of a live Pinocchio, since there is already an Italian production with Roberto Benigni in the title role, which was released in 2019 and received critical acclaim.

With Disney’s “Pinocchio” coming out in September and Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” just a couple of months away, Pinocchio’s battle will definitely be something to keep an eye on later this year.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is scheduled for release in November 2022.