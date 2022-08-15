Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities debut date, new trailer, episode details

Later this fall, Guillermo del Toro will present a new horror anthology series on Netflix called The Cabinet of Curiosities, and so far little has been known about the series. The only thing that was known about the Netflix series is that it is based on a book of short stories with the same name, but now the first look sheds more light on the eight-episode series.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is apparently an attempt by the famous director to shake up the horror genre even more for the streaming platform. The series is not only aimed at shaking up horror in general, but will also be presented in a unique way on Netflix. The series will be part of the Netflix & Chills Halloween event, where the first two episodes will be launched on October 25, and then two more will be launched every day until October 28, when the entire run will be broadcast on the streaming platform.

On Monday, the people behind Guillermo del Toro’s latest project revealed what people can expect when the creepy season hits the calendar. In addition to the brand new trailer, in which the director himself explains the purpose of the “Kunstkammer”, there are also a bunch of new photos showing some of the stars of the show, as well as the monsters they will run away from.

Speaking about the series, del Toro said that the purpose of this anthology is to show “anomalies and curiosities” that exist outside the normal world of people. We have manually selected and prepared a group of stories and storytellers to convey these stories, regardless of whether they come from outer space, supernatural knowledge or just from our mind,” the famous director noted. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight fairy tales is a fantastic look inside the closet of delights that exists under the reality in which we live.”

Del Toro also revealed the titles of each of the eight episodes, although only a few of them were previously known. “Dreams in the House of Witches”, “Cemetery Rats”, “Lot 36”, “Pickman’s Model”, “Autopsy”, “Muttering”, “Outside” and “Viewing” — this is a complete list of episodes in which the director’s special brand of monsters, although it is not yet known in what order they will debut.

Each of these episodes will be chock-full of stars who will help make the horrors truly domestic. Actors such as the star of the Harry Potter franchise Rupert Grint, as well as F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, David Hewlett, Nia Vardalos and many others will appear in one part or another.

The first two episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will appear on Netflx on October 25, 2022.