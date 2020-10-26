Guille admits that he should not take Franco 2006 Germany

One of Ricardo La Volpe’s most controversial decisions prior to the 2006 World Cup in Germany was to summon Guillermo Franco to the Mexican National Team and not Cuauhtémoc Blanco, who at that time enjoyed a high level with Club América.

The technical director defended that decision during and after said World Cup in which “Guille” could not make a difference with El Tri.

14 years later, La Volpe accepted that he should have taken the Cuau and not the naturalized Mexican.

“Today I admit that neither Kikín (Fonseca) nor (Omar) Bravo were explosive or unbalancing players, for me Guille Franco was, but I didn’t have Guille, if I had known that he was not going to recover, today I tell you that I was leaving Guille and taking Cuauhtémoc to the World Cup, but what was I to know. Of course, the most intelligent of all was Cuau ”, said the Bigotón to TUDN.

La Volpe also revealed why he did not take Cuauhtémoc Blanco to the World Cup, arguing that it was no longer in his tactic.

“I’m going to recall a playoff game to explain why I didn’t call him. We played against Costa Rica and they had a right back, Wallace, who was always in front. I plan to wait for him with Jaime Lozano and I told Cuauhtémoc ‘pull to the left because when you recover you are hand in hand with a central defender and Borgetti with the other. ‘

“As the game goes on I see that Cuauhtémoc no longer had the explosion, he was not the destabilizing player. Cuauhtémoc was already intelligent and passer, in each ball he caught he held it, never lost it and even gave a goal pass, he did it very well, but there I understood that he was no longer what he needed as someone explosive and unbalancing, like Vicente Sánchez in Toluca, that was the idea of ​​a player that I had for my National Team ”.



