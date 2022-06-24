Guide to the cast of “The Bear”: how do you know the actors

Some recognizable actors star in The Bear show on Hulu, and here’s a guide to the actors and their characters. One of the big changes at Hulu in recent years has been the introduction of FX on Hulu thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century. This has led to some high-profile series from FX moving directly to Hulu, from Taika Waititi’s “Dogs of the Reservation” to Andrew Garfield’s 2022 drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Another special effects series, The Bear, will also be released on Hulu in 2022. The series was created by creator and director Christopher Storer, who recently worked on the popular Hulu series “Rami”. The new eight-part comedy/drama tells the story of a young and highly skilled chef who returns to Chicago to take over the management of his family’s sandwich shop. Bear follows the transition of power and the clash of styles between his main character, Carmi, and his cousin Richie.

Debuting on Hulu in June 2022, “The Bear” received very positive reviews for its fascinating story and accurate portrayal of the restaurant lifestyle. With a fast pace and a great cast of characters, the series is a refreshing and sometimes comedic addition to the FX library on Hulu. And yet the cast of “Bear” is not as stellar as in other recent projects of the streaming service. Instead, the show relies on a group of famous actors that viewers can recognize from a variety of other projects.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmi” Berzatto

The main character of The Bear is Carmen “Carmi” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Karmi tries to use what he has learned in large restaurants and studies to improve the “Original Beef”, but often meets resistance from his employees. Viewers will recognize Bear star Jeremy Allen White primarily by his role in Shameless, where he played Lip Gallagher throughout the show. In addition to his starring role in Shameless, Jeremy Allen White’s other notable roles include the first season of Prime Video’s Homecoming and the horror film Rent by Dave Franco.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bakrak also leads the cast of the Bear as Richie Jerimovich. He is Carmi’s Italian cousin who worked for The Original Beef for a while. While Carmi wants to update the menu and the operation of the restaurant, Richie often tries to keep everything the way Mikey used to be. Viewers can recognize Ebon Moss-Bahrah by the popular TV series “Girls” or by his role in Marvel and Netflix’s “The Punisher” as a Micro. He also recently appeared in Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney

Another outstanding cast of “The Bear” is Ayo Edebiri as Sidney. She is the first new employee of Karmi for The Original Beef, where she and her family came as a child. Viewers will most likely recognize Edebiri by the role of Hattie in the series “Dickinson” on Apple TV+ starring Hailee Steinfeld. She also voices Missy Foreman-Greenwald in Big Mouth.

Bear minor cast and characters

Jon Bernthal as Mikey: The former star of the Netflix series “The Punisher” is also involved in the cast of the show “Bear”, where he plays the brother of Karmi Mikey. I met your mother. Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim: One of the chefs of the “Original Beef” is played by former Fargo Season 4 actor Edwin Lee Gibson. for The Original Beef. Lionel Boyce as Marcus: – The bread maker from The Original Beef previously voiced characters in The Jellies from Adult Swim! Matty Matheson as Fak: – The real chef and cast of Workin’Moms plays Fak, in “The Bear”. Corey Hendrix as Gary: “Fargo” season 4 actor Corey Herndrix plays another chef working for Carmi. Christopher J. Zucchero as Chi-Chi: jackets from Karmi.