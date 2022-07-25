Guide to the cast of season 4 of the TV series “Virgin River”: how do you know the actors

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for season 4 of Virgin River.

The cast of the 4th season of Virgin River includes many returning faces, as well as a couple of unfamiliar players. Continuing the story of the titular northern California city, the show is still connected with the personal lives of its eclectic and intriguing residents. Given that this is, by definition, a character-driven work, watching the comings and goings of actors is perhaps even more important than for other series.

Like the three previous seasons, the 4th season of Virgin River was an emotional roller coaster. Although the show focused on several different relationships and their impact on society, there were also many dramatic revelations during the 12-episode season. From the revelation that Vince actually shot Jack in season 3 to the discovery of Danny Huntingdon’s illness (potentially paving the way for season 5 of Virgin River), the story certainly wasn’t without drama.

For the most part, season 4 of the Virgin River series featured characters and actors who had previously played a prominent role in the series. Characters like Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan found themselves in the spotlight as the story continued to delve into their relationship. However, despite the fact that these characters were the most outstanding performances, they were by no means the only notable figures. Here is a guide to the cast of the fourth season of the series “Virgin River”.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, one of the two main characters of the Virgin River series, has been the emotional heart of the Netflix romantic drama since its debut in 2019. the path to future stories. Apart from Virgin River, Breckinridge is probably best known for her role in the popular show This Is Us.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

In the second half of the Jack-Mel double act, New Zealand-born Martin Henderson plays bar owner and veteran Jack Sheridan. Henderson’s character Virgin River was at the center of several storylines in season 4, including his unconfirmed paternity of children Mel and Charmaine, as well as the mystery of who shot Jack Sheridan. Henderson himself is an experienced performer, he has such works as “Big Sky” and “Anatomy of Passion” to his credit.

Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins

A friendly but grumpy representative of the Virgin River urban community, Tim Matheson’s Doc Mullins is one of the most popular characters in the series. Known for his ongoing relationship with Mayor Hope McCree, Doc was dealt another emotional blow by revelations about his grandson’s deteriorating health. The 74-year-old Matheson has been playing since the 60s and boasts works such as Animal House and The West Wing.

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCree

Doc Mullins’ other half, Mayor Hope McCree, was absent from Virgin River season 3 due to Covid-19 off-screen restrictions. Thus, her return in season 4 was one of the most anticipated features of the Netflix series. In addition to Virgin River, Annette O’Toole herself is best known for her role as Martha Kent in The Mysteries of Smallville and Beverly Marsh in the 1990 miniseries It.

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

As Jack’s business partner and former military compatriot, the preacher Middleton with the apt nickname is known as one of the restraining voices of the Virgin River. However, as the dramatic events of the intense Christopher/Paige storyline clearly showed/Vince, he is not averse to getting involved in some drama, depriving Vince of the opportunity to leave the 4th season of “Virgin River” on a cliffhanger. Actor Lawrence was a regular participant in “Battlestar Galactica”, and also starred in several episodes of “Riverdale”.

Virgin River, minor cast and characters

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts – Jack’s ex-girlfriend, Charmaine entered villainous territory during her stay on Virgin River. Actress Hammersley is best known for her recurring role in seasons 4 and 5 of the TV series Black Orphan.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady. One of the most misunderstood characters of “Virgin River”. Dan Brady is often under the microscope because of his romantic relationship with Jack’s sister Brie. Hollinsworth himself is widely known for his roles in C.S.I.: Miami and Force Majeure.

Zibby Allen as Bree Sheridan– Jack’s lawyer sister, Bree Sheridan raised eyebrows because of her involvement in Virgin River, the never-successful Dan Brady. Zibby Allen is another veteran of The Anatomy of Passion, as well as a member of The Flash.

Kai Bradbury as Danny Cutler. Danny had a heartbreaking role as Doc’s grandson in season 4 of the TV series “Virgin River”. Kai Bradbury is instantly recognized for his role as Kimiko’s brother in the first season of Boys.