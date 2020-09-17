Guide to Get a Free $ 1000 Uniswap (UNI) Token

As we reported during the day, Uniswap launched its own token, UNI, today. The token was quickly listed on several major exchanges. However, the platform gives 400 UNI to all users who have made a transaction on Uniswap at least once before September 1, 2020. The value of 400 UNI at the time of writing corresponded to $ 1000.

So what do we have to do to get this wonderful gift that UniSwap offers to its users? Thanks to this guide, you can easily reach your own UNIs:

Login to Uniswap

First, login to the site via app.uniswap.org. Then, connect your wallet to the system using the “Connect Wallet” button on the top tab.

Click on Claim UNI Tab

Then we paste our ETH address in the field opened. There is a point we should pay attention to here. Currently, there is an increase in gas fee fees as everyone is requesting UNI Tokens. Therefore, make sure you have the necessary ETH balance in your wallet.

Your UNIs are Ready

After completing the transaction, 400 UNI will be transferred to your wallet. You can also sell these Tokens on many exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, Uniswap and Huobi.



