Gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, new digital single ‘Whale’

One of the vocalists of gugudan, Kim Sejeong Flowing has returned to bringing her beautiful voice to fans with a new song.

On Your (10/08) Early morning, the Twitter account picture gugudan released the announcement of Kim Sejeong’s comeback with a new digital single deos titled “Whale”.

In a short resurrection teaser video, we are presented with a sound in the water below the surface that is so indulgent to the ears, as well as a video that highlights the silhouette of the gugudan members.

This is Sejoeng’s comeback for the first time since his last release last March who found the ‘Plant’.

Are you ready to listen to Kim Sejeong’s voice for her new song Descent?



