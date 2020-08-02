Gugudan’s Haebin opens his own YouTube channel

Gugudan’s Haebin has created a YouTube channel.
Gugudan’s Haebin has launched his new YouTube channel with a cover of Lucia’s Please. In the video description he commented:
Hi, I’m Haebin ^^
This is the first time that I upload a song that I sang on YouTube,
Although I’m shy and nervous, please give me a lot of love ~
Please … love please …
With that, goodbye ..
Check out her cover:
