Gugudan’s Haebin opens his own YouTube channel

Gugudan’s Haebin has created a YouTube channel.

Gugudan’s Haebin has launched his new YouTube channel with a cover of Lucia’s Please. In the video description he commented:

Hi, I’m Haebin ^^

This is the first time that I upload a song that I sang on YouTube,

Although I’m shy and nervous, please give me a lot of love ~

Please … love please …

With that, goodbye ..

Check out her cover:

Will you go see his new channel? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks!



