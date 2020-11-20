Guest stars and dedications of 6 additional episodes

After waiting for months, AMC finally made the release date of the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of AMC’s zombie series The Walking Dead official.

It is important to note that the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead will feature the participation of a set of guest stars.

Among the new guest stars to appear in the 6 additional episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 are Robert Patrick as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, among others. .

With the announcement of the premiere date, AMC also released the titles that each additional episode of The Walking Dead season 10 will carry, as well as the respective Loglines.

EPISODE 17 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has come back with a story that she’s not ready to share, even as her past catches up with her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie battle an invisible and unknown threat.

EPISODE 18 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) is turned aside when they come across an old cabin. Daryl goes back to the years he left the group after Rick disappeared while reliving a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

EPISODE 19 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to take them back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies, as faith is broken and optimism fragments when put to the test.

EPISODE 20 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with the memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

EPISODE 21 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and go their separate ways. Each one goes into their own kind of survival mode, the easier challenges become much more difficult. Will your individual journeys be the necessary turning point to mend your friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

EPISODE 22 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a trip, hoping to minimize the mounting tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.



