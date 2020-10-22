Guessed Trump’s password without hacking anything

A digital security researcher based in the Netherlands claims he was able to access the Twitter account belonging to the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The expert would have gained access by guessing the profile password on the sixth attempt, with the code “maga2020!” – that is, Trump’s campaign slogan in the form of an acronym (Make America Great Again, the current election year and an exclamation point). The contents displayed include the profile picture, private messages and even the possibility of making posts.

To prove access, Victor Gevers took some screenshots, but did not change the profile. He then alerted the Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) unit about the breach, noting that the password was changed soon after. Since his specialty is finding vulnerabilities, his job involves randomly checking authority profiles to check the level of security on the accounts.

It is possible?

The little evidence provided by the expert is not concrete enough to confirm the veracity of the action. For this to be possible, Trump would have to keep the two-factor authentication option on the social network in his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, disabled.

This would already be the second time that Gevers has managed to access Trump’s Twitter profile without authorization. The first successful attempt was in 2016, when the password was “yourefired” (“You’re fired”, a catchphrase when the politician was a television presenter) and had leaked into a database obtained from LinkedIn.

Parties object

Twitter spokesman Ian Plunkett issued a statement denying any intrusion to the profile, in addition to stating that the social network “proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile people related to elections in the United States. , including federal government arms “.

However, the action was not exactly a hack or an invasion, as it was limited to password access. In addition, it is worth remembering that Twitter was the victim of a mass attack recently that exploited security holes even in verified accounts of celebrities and politicians.

Without further details, a White House spokesman said the story “is absolutely not true”.



