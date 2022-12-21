Gucci Faces Backlash Over Harry Styles’ Baby Mattress Ad After Balenciaga Scandal

Gucci has been criticized for a recent advertising campaign in which Harry Styles poses with a baby mattress.

Gucci’s “HA HA HA” collection campaign was called inappropriate after Balenciaga’s recent scandalous Christmas advertising campaign.

Last month, the French luxury fashion house was widely condemned after it filmed a series of commercials that allegedly contained images of children of a sexual nature, as well as court documents related to child pornography cases.

Figures from the fashion industry and beyond have voiced their criticism and concerns on social media, with many calling on people to boycott the company.

Kanye West, who worked with Balenciaga before breaking off relations with the rapper last month over his anti-Semitic comments, has since spoken about the controversy. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian, a brand ambassador, also addressed the issue.

Having already posted two apologies, Balenciaga took to Instagram on November 28 to explain the termination of the campaign. “The two separate advertising campaigns in question reflect a series of serious mistakes for which Balenciaga takes responsibility,” they said.

Gucci’s “HA HA HA” collection has been described as a product of the friendship between Styles and recently departed creative director Alessandro Michele.

“The game is at the heart of a collection in which men’s clothing is used as an avant—garde tool,” Gucci said. “Harry Styles demonstrates the “wardrobe of dreams”, distinguished by the eccentric use of romantic accents, fancy prints, vintage details and expressive emotionality of a person.”

Speaking about the campaign, Gucci called it a “performance,” adding: “Harry Styles plays a theatrical production in which classicism meets play, turning the wardrobe into a free platform where masculinity can take on vanity.”

Critics of Gucci’s new campaign include Alexandra Gucci Zarini, the great-granddaughter of fashion house founder Guccio Gucci.

Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this. pic.twitter.com/1Fc2kIDcjN — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 18, 2022

Does #Gucci and #Balenciaga share the same parent company? Not sure why a child’s mattress or a teddy bear even need to make an appearance. Why can’t these campaigns just stay away from associating with kids? pic.twitter.com/nze4AwzT7l — Sadaf Jadran (@SadafJadran) December 18, 2022

“Why do you need to create a “performance” with a baby’s mattress and an adult man?” Zarini wrote about this on social networks. “What worries me is that Kering fashion houses seem to have a common ideology.

“Gucci was created to be the most elegant brand with the highest quality product. The direction he seems to be taking now is worrisome. The protection of children should always be in the first place, it should not be laughed at.”