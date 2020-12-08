Gucci Announces $ 1,100 Apple AirPods Carrying Case

Gucci announced the Apple AirPods carrying bags, which are a complete “Gucci” with both price and design. Thanks to these bags, you do not have to put the charging box of Apple AirPods in your pocket.

Considered one of the world’s most famous and prestigious fashion brands, Gucci announced two new Apple AirPods bags. The two new bags designed by Alessandro Michele appeal to those who want to make the AirPods box look “cool” than it really is.

Gucci Beige, with beige on the outside and red on the inside, has a handle from the company’s Bamboo series, a show lock from the Padlock series, and a canvas cover from the GG Supreme series. In this mini bag to be used for accessories, there is a red Apple Airpods box “case” with magnetic closure. Yes the box of the box …

Gucci Beige with a special box in which you can put the Apple AirPods case

The second bag, named GG Marmont, offers a simpler but flashy design with its black leather texture. The bag has a gold-colored GG logo, and the gold-colored hook and chain allow it to be attached to both a bag strap and a belt buckle. No, you cannot use it as a keychain (!)

For those who say plain is good; Gucci GG Marmont

“Do you need a bag like this to carry AirPods with you?” We pass the question directly. Because we do not think that people who will buy these AirPods bags are stuck with such a question. Therefore, we can go directly to the prices of the products.

While Gucci announced the $ 1,100 price tag for the Beige AirPods Pro bag; GG has announced a price of $ 460 for Marmont. Both bags are available for sale on Gucci’s official website.



