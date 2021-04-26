Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu No Yaiba): The Infinite Train Debuts The Leading Box Office in Spain

Guardians of the Night: The film, based on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is the highest grossing in history in Japan after breaking all records. Beats Mortal Kombat. Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba) – The movie: Infinity Train has debuted at the box office in Spain. After its premiere on April 23 in the cinemas of our country, the successful film based on the manganime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, written by Koyoharu Gotoge, is ranked as the film with the highest collection during the days of 23 April 24 and 25; that is, all weekend, according to data advanced by Comscore.

The forecasts were positive and, in the absence of knowing the complete ranking of the week, the tape edited and distributed by Selecta Vision aims high in theaters of our country after a debut where it has surpassed other big names such as Mortal Kombat (2021) , A Promising Young Woman and Nomadland, the latter two Oscar winners at the recent Academy Awards gala. The production has more than 428 million dollars raised worldwide.

Kimetsu No Yaiba sweeps Spain: triumph for Japanese cinema

The manga on which the film is based, Kimetsu No Yaiba, debuted in 2016 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the magazine where One Piece, Naruto or Dragon Ball have sealed their history. Guardians of the Night, as it is known in Spain, opens a gap between those names after selling more than 150 million copies with its 23 volumes. The series ended last year in Japan, but the anime has only aired the first of all planned seasons of its television series, a number yet to be determined.

It was precisely that first season of the anime, with a superlative quality from the hand of Ufotable (same animation studio as the film), which served as the trigger for an unprecedented success, surpassing the annual record of volumes sold in a single year in a comic series in Japan. Season 2 of the anime is already confirmed, albeit undated. To put it in context, Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu No Yaiba): The Infinity Train is canon and encompasses the Infinity Train arc, volumes 7 and 8 of the manga. A video game based on the license from CyberConnect2 will be published soon.

