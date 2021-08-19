Guardians of the Galaxy Will Feature Songs From Kiss, Iron Maiden and More

Guardians of the Galaxy: Square Enix released, this Thursday (19), a special video that shows some of the sound work done in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Among the revelations, it was shown that the game will feature songs by artists such as Iron Maiden, Kiss, New Kids on the Block and Rick Astley.

Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Director of Audio at Eidos-Montréal, explained that the music’s relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was respected and that, as in the movies, sound will be an essential element.

“The soundtrack is fused into the game’s DNA and our use goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s to increase combat in Huddle (mode) or bring Star Lord’s favorite band to life, every element has been carefully woven into tradition to enhance the history of this rock and roll band of misfits,” he said.

The director explained that in addition to the more hardcore sound, the title will also have licensed music from genres such as new wave and pop. Most of the songs in the game were hits from the 80s and will play on Peter Quill’s Walkman.

Music affecting gameplay

The sound portion of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will feature the work of BAFTA-nominated composer Richard Jacques and was recorded at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studio.

Another novelty is that the game will have songs from the band “Star Lord”, which within the game’s plot inspired the name of the protagonist. An album was recorded for the fictional band and Steve Szczepkowski himself was the singer.

The director also commented on the innovative “The Huddle” mode. “I was looking for a reason to put music into the game’s combat and so I thought, ‘what if Peter turns on his Walkman to play his songs and it makes the team even stronger?’

In other words, the feature can be activated in the middle of battles so that everything becomes more frantic and that the blows become more powerful against enemies.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.