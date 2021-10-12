Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms Adam Warlock And Who Will Be His Actor

Guardians of the Galaxy: Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the highly anticipated third part of Guardians of the Galaxy, scheduled for 2023. New details on the film. Will Poulter, known for The Revenant or Detroit, will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Deadline medium has confirmed the information of the new film by James Gunn, director and screenwriter, with Kevin Feige in production. Although details about the plot have not been disclosed, they assure that the production of this third installment will begin in November 2021.

The character appeared in teaser form in the post-credit scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but no further details were provided. Now we know that yes, Adam Warlock will be in the film, scheduled for May 23, 2023. Sources close to the information anticipate that James Gunn and his team began looking for the ideal actor to play this role until, finally, they gave with this 28-year-old English actor.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres May 23, 2023

In the absence of specifying more details about this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, something that has already been confirmed is that Rocket will play a leading role. Although initially the film was planned for much earlier, specifically in the initial stages of Phase 4, the controversies of James Gunn on social networks even precipitated the end of this production; but in the end it won’t be like that.