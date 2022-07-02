Guardians of the Galaxy Story Director Joins BioWare

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” didn’t have the critical or sales success that Eidos Montreal and Square Enix were necessarily hoping for. Despite this, the adventure game managed to tell one of the best stories of 2021, receiving many awards, including “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards in the same year. To a large extent, this is the merit of the executive director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Mary DeMarl. However, it seems that DeMarl has left Eidos Montreal, as she recently confirmed that she has joined BioWare.

DeMarl confirmed her appointment to work at BioWare by posting on LinkedIn on Friday. DeMarl shared a short message with her followers announcing that she is “excited to share” that she has joined BioWare as a senior narrative director. Her LinkedIn confirms that DeMarl left Eidos Montreal at the beginning of July, so she has just started working with BioWare and, for obvious reasons, cannot share additional information about what will happen next.

The transition to BioWare comes after a very impressive eight and a half years at Eidos Montreal. “Guardians of the Galaxy” may stand out as DeMarl’s main achievement, given her role in the project, but she also worked as a narrative designer and lead screenwriter on Deus Ex: Human Revolution, which was followed by a promotion to executive director of narration on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Even before working at Eidos Montreal, DeMarl wrote for Myst 3, Myst 4 and Homeworld 3.

Needless to say, DeMarl is great for BioWare. The big question is which project DeMarl will be working on at BioWare. It would be a little late if DeMarl joined Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, although there will certainly be more Dragon Age franchises in the future. There should be not only DLC, but also Dragon Age books, board games and much more. It’s all within Demarl’s wheelhouse.

However, BioWare fans already know which option is more likely. Since BioWare is working on completing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, she will probably move on to the next project. The new Mass Effect was announced in 2020, and if production is gaining momentum, it would make sense to invite a new screenwriter.

Regardless of whether she joins BioWare to work on Dragon Age or Mass Effect, Mary DeMarl will be an interesting addition. Fans of her “Guardians of the Galaxy” story know exactly what talent she brings to any project she works on. In particular, her long history of working on sci-fi projects will give many BioWare fans hope for the future.