Dave Bautista says there is a sense of “relief” from leaving the role of Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy. 3.

Bautista doesn’t want this character to become his Hollywood “legacy.” Since his Marvel debut in 2014, the actor has taken on less comedic and more subtle roles, and the actor says he’s ready for “more dramatic things.”

The former WWE wrestler has been enjoying his first big break from the MCU, but he thinks it’s time to move on. “I am so grateful to Drax. I love him,” he told GQ. “But there is relief [that it’s over]. All this was not pleasant.

“It was hard to play this role. The makeup process has tired me. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

According to him, Bautista is still incredibly grateful to James Gunn and Marvel Studios for giving him the chance. Recalling the moment when he got the role of Drax, Batista recalled:

“I had to stop [his car] because I was crying so much. I immediately turned around and went into my house, trembling, to tell my wife that I got the role, and we both stood there, worried.”

Nevertheless, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be Drax’s swan song, and Batista is a very sought-after actor. Currently, he has just helped to title the sequel “Get Knives” “Glass Onion”, and later this year will lead the line in M. Mait Shyamalan’s film “Knock on the Hut”. He will reprise his supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 in November, presumably ensuring that he closes 2023 with box office success.

But, if Bautista gets a chance, there will be one ultimate goal in his resume — to become one of Villeneuve’s leading people. “If I could be number one [on the call list] with Denis, I would do it for damn free,” he says.

“I think that’s how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, sees the performer I want to be. Perhaps this is how I will solve the riddle.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due in theaters on May 5 in the UK.