Guardians of the Galaxy is Ready and Celebrates With Brazilian Meme

We are just over a month away from the release of Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy, and this Thursday (16) the production team used the game’s official Twitter profile to announce that the work was completed.

However, other than just writing a message or posting a photo, the team took a somewhat curious approach: making a GIF of Star-Lord dancing alongside the dog Cosmo.

For those who love memes, this choreography done by the duo is the recreation of the scene in which a Brazilian boy dances beside his dog. See the original below for comparison:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive on October 26th with versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.