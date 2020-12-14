Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt’s character is bisexual

Marvel has confirmed that Star-Lord / Peter Quill from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is bisexual.

Marvel bosses have confirmed that Chris Pratt’s character in Guardians Of The Galaxy is bisexual. The actor played Star-Lord / Peter Quill in two films based on the comics, as well as two installments in The Avengers franchise.

The character’s future was left uncertain at the end of the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but it has been revived in a new Al Ewing comic series.

In the latest strip, Guardians Of The Galaxy # 9: I Shall Make You a Star-Lord, the story delves into the lovable space cowboy’s sexuality and ends up in a polyamorous relationship with a man and a woman.

The comic shows the character declaring his devotion to the couple as they share a bathroom. Star-Lord tells them: “You are my home … Thank you for accepting me boys”, as the three hug in the water.

Will Star-Lord’s bisexuality be in the MCU movies?

The comic reveals that the trio’s relationship lasts for more than 100 years, according to Pink News. It is not known if the character’s sexuality will be incorporated into any of his upcoming movie appearances.

Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Star-Lord in two more superhero blockbusters. The character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled for release on May 6, 2022, and in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Guardians Of The Galaxy, Volume 3, is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. The first Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy movie starring Pratt alongside Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, was released in 2014.

The first film grossed $ 772.8 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year. Do you think Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord could be an overtly bisexual character in the new Marvel movies?



