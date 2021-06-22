Guardians Of The Galaxy Bets On Narrative To Win Fans

Guardians Of The Galaxy: One of the biggest surprises of E3 2021 was the announcement of the game Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy, a totally new adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy developed by Eidos Montreal. At the producer’s invitation, we had the opportunity to talk with Mary DeMarle, her executive narrative director, and Jean-François Dugas, her senior creative director. Check out how our chat went below!

It was quite surprising to know that the game will come out for all consoles and generations on October 26th. What was it like working on so many video games at the same time, and what changes between each platform?

Jean-François Dugas: “It was important that we create the same basic experience across all systems, that is, to have the Guardians there chatting and interacting on screen non-stop. All the pillars of the game are identical no matter what your platform, but obviously whoever plays in the new generation will be able to enjoy some exclusive opportunities.

For example, we have 4K mode at 30 fps, or performance mode at 60 fps, plus quality of life and raytracing improvements, with more lighting and foliage details. Specifically on PlayStation 5 we also use the DualSense controller a lot!”

The publisher Panini published several arcs written by Dan Abnett here in Brazil, and they were very fun stories, so it was nice to see him in the game’s presentation! How involved was he in creating the story, and what was it like working on that script?

Mary DeMarle: “I agree with you and I think Dan’s comics are amazing! During our preliminary research, a lot of what we did was read his stories, but he didn’t get directly involved in our storytelling. Basically the plot. was made by our team, who ended up teaming up almost like the Guardians themselves!

We were all very different people, but we made up for their different views with a lot of mutual help. When we finished work, a lot of people couldn’t even remember who had written each joke anymore! (laughs) In the end, we still showed Dan the work to see if it was in line with his vision, and he loved the material we sent.