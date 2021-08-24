Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2 Will Incorporate NVIDIA DLSS and Ray Tracing

Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2: The hardware company previews some of the novelties that they will present during the Gamescom 2021 fair.In another one of those years when there will be no face-to-face gaming events due to COVID-19, Gamescom 2021 will return in digital format. In addition to the main conferences, some surprises have also been revealed. Through a press release, NVIDIA has confirmed that both Guardians of the Galaxy and Dyng Light 2 will implement DLSS and ray tracing technology on the company’s compatible graphics cards.

“Guardians of the Galaxy combines an original story and electrifying gameplay with great design. With the addition of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, PC users will be able to enjoy the stunning graphics of this universe with even higher performance, ”said Olivier Proulx, senior producer at Eidos-Montreal. They will be able to do it from the same day of its launch, that is, next October 26.

As for Dying Light 2, NVIDIA has reported that its launch will include DLSS and reflections, shadows and global lighting generated thanks to ray tracing technology. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA has helped us create an immersive and visceral experience for Dying Light 2 gamers. Ray tracing increases the realism of our infected and ruthless world, while NVIDIA DLSS provides a huge performance boost without sacrificing performance. image quality ”, commented Tomasz Szalkwoski, rendering director of Techland.

More compatible games

Other games like Myst, Grit or Bright Memory: Infinite will also add some of these improvements. “One of the responsibilities you take on when you remaster a classic like Myst is to stay true to the visuals of the game and take it to the next level. Raytracing allows gamers to experience their favorite Myst moments in a fresh look, and NVIDIA DLSS ensures smooth performance for new players joining this journey, ”said Hannah Gamiel, development director at Cyan Worlds.

In addition to all this, Escape from Tarkov and Rust will be optimized to work with NVIDIA Reflex technology, so both titles will benefit from reduced latency.