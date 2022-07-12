Guardians of the Galaxy Almost Played a Big Role in Love & Thunder

Attention! This article contains SPOILERS from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The director of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi says that the Guardians of the Galaxy were originally supposed to play a big role in the MCU movie. Although the MCU has changed significantly over the past few years since the end of the Infinity Saga, some things have remained the same. KVM began with Iron Man, Captain America and Thor as the cult trinity that united the Avengers. Starting with the three major franchises, the MCU has exploded with the addition of countless Marvel heroes such as Ant-Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Shang Chi, Captain Marvel and others.

While heroes like Thor explored the cosmic realms, another franchise that took the MCU beyond Earth is Guardians of the Galaxy. Guardians of the Galaxy, consisting of Star Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, has so far had two parts: Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will be released in 2023. However, before the release of the third film, Guardians of the Galaxy made a stop in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and Chris Hemsworth returned as the hero of Asgard.

Despite the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, it was originally planned that they would play a more important role. In a new Insider interview, director Taika Waititi spoke about the abandoned ideas he had in mind for the space team. According to Waititi, Guardians of the Galaxy should have had an arch at the very end of Thor: Love and Thunder, when the hero came face to face with Gorr, the Butcher God. However, things went differently for the finished product, and Waititi shared the following:

“The plan has always been for them to be at the beginning and then move on. Because they have their own movie. There was talk of them coming back at the end. The thing is, it happens in every movie. the cavalry comes at the end. So we shelved this idea. We just wanted Jane to come in at the end.”

In many ways, it makes sense for “Thor: Love and Thunder” not to have Guardians of the Galaxy in the final act. The original goal of the team was to show what Thor was doing after Avengers: Finale, when he returned to form and tried to figure out where to go in life after defeating Thanos. Other than that, it’s hard to imagine them fitting into the rest of the story, especially at the end.

The final act of “Thor: Love and Thunder” became the most emotional moment of the film when Jane Foster arrived at the very end to help Thor for the last time. Having any other characters would spoil Thor and Jane’s last moments together before her death. Waititi also noted well that the team will soon have their own movie, so why give them more screen time in “Thor: Love and Thunder” when fans will soon see them in “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3? While it was certainly fun to see the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie did itself a favor since the team didn’t arrive for the decisive battle.