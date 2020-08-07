Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Coming: Release Date

The Guardians of the Galaxy, the beloved superhero team of the Marvel world, received great acclaim both for its two solo movies and the Avenger: Endgame movie. The team is gathering again. We talked about all the known facts about the movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, its vision history, actors, story and big surprises.

Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the most unknown superhero teams of the Marvel world, has become increasingly indispensable for the fans with the first movie of 2014, which received 8.0 points on IMDb, the second movie of 2017 with 7.6 points, and then Avengers: Endgame movie. After the Endgame, all the fans started asking when will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 come.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will come, but not far away, but the problems with the director James Gunn, and then the pandemic, the process has been quite long. For the Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director, producer and actors of the series make upbeat statements. We answered the question of when the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrive for you, we have anticipated the possible trailer date and the story of the movie.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 be released?

The Guardians of the Galaxy team played a role that changed the fate of the story in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as their own solo movies. It was understood that a new adventure was waiting for everyone with Thor’s boarding of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the endgame final.

Concerns have been raised about the new movie because of events that upset fans such as James Gunn, the director of the first two films, and then be taken back after the project, and change everything like the COVID-19 pandemic. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige splashed hearts and confirmed that they were working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Another good news came from Chris Pratt, who brought the Star-Lord character to life in the series. Pratt said in a statement; “I promise the third movie will come, I don’t know what it will look like, we are all excited and will do our best to make this trilogy a meaningful completion,” he said.

In the light of all these explanations, we can look at the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie. In fact, it is predicted to be released much earlier than other Marvel movies. It is estimated that the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie will meet the audience on the screen in summer or autumn of 2023.

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 be James Gunn?

James Gunn, director and writer of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films in the past year, was fired from the project when no one expected. The reason for Gunn’s dismissal from the project, for whom terrible claims such as child abuse and rape were made, was later revealed.

James Gunn was fired from the project due to some tweets he shared in 2018. Walt Disney Studios President Alan Horn related the event; James’ tweets are offensive and untenable, we broke our ties because they did not match our studio’s values, he said.

But the tweets in question were not harsh enough for Disney to show sensitivity, so the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team posted an open letter saying they wanted James Gunn back. With the pressure of the fans, Disney stepped back from this decision, and Gunn returned to the team to sit in the director’s chair of the new movie.

In a statement after the return of James Gunn; Disney has the right to fire me, I don’t blame anyone, maybe my jokes were a bit high, but I had no intentions, thank you very much to everyone who supported me in this process.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 scenario is ready! How will it be?

James Gunn returned to the project like a bomb, and the Guardians of the Galaxy announced that the script of 3 films was ready with a photo he shared on Instagram. Then Chris Pratt said that he had read the script, liked it very much and the new movie would be extraordinary.

The superhero team struggled with evil characters like Ronan and Ego in the first two films, protected the galaxy, and then played a big role in the Endgame movie, including Infinity War and Avengers universe. In Endgame, the character of Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, died and Thor joined the team in the final.

In the movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it is thought that the character of Gamora will reappear. A completely different Gamora may emerge from an alternative reality, or a version of the past may come to the present and reintegrate into the team. It is also among the predictions that the new Gamora, which we will see in the movie, will be a bad Gamora.

James Gunn explained in the new movie that we will get to know the Rocket and Nebula characters more closely, and that they have new plans for Star-Lord and Mantis. Of course, all fans have one question in mind; Will Thor be in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie?

Surprise name Thor?

In the final of the Avengers: Endgame movie, Thor got on the ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy and started the leadership struggle with the Star-Lord before the ship moved. Will Thor, who once again conquered the hearts in his fat form, take part in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

In an interview with actor Chris Hemsworth, who gave life to the character of Thor; I love to play this character, it is nice to work with Guardians of the Galaxy, I will work with these guys again, I think this is my new job, and he signaled that he would be in the new movie.

But it is not known whether Chris Hemsworth will be a star with a new Thor movie, or will the Guardians of the Galaxy share the lead role in 3 movies with other heroes. All we know is that as writer Christopher Markus said, if we see a Thor, he will be playfully and fat Thor.

Who are the 3 Players of the Guardians of the Galaxy?

With or without Thor, we will see a lot of beloved characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 team. One of them, we can see with certainty that Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, will be on the ship again in the new movie.

Likewise, it is thought that characters such as Drax played by Dave Bautista, Mantis played by Pom Klementieff, Groot brought to life by Vin Diesel’s voice, Rocket brought to life by Bradley Cooper’s voice and body, and Nebula played by Karen Gillan are thought to be in the new movie. .

Although not for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie, there is a surprise about the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to arrive in 2022. According to Vin Diesel, who found a place in the series with his voice, the Guardian characters of many Galaxies will be included in this Thor movie. After the endgame, the Marvel world seems to be getting more intimate.

When will the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer be released?

Although there is no official confirmation, we are sure that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie is coming. Even the script of the movie is ready, but the pandemic process continues all over the world and still affects all sectors. For this reason, it is estimated that the shooting of the new film will begin in December 2020 or in the first months of 2021. We have very little chance to see a trailer until the end of 2021.

We told you all the known details about the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie vision history, story, actors and surprises. While not as much as other Marvel movies, it will be necessary to wait a while for a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie. In the meantime, you can keep your excitement alive by watching old movies again.



