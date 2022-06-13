Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and R Will Poulter explains why he is both like this and grateful, and to join the MCU with James Gunn and the movie

The Marvel cinematic universe has evolved into a giant force in the entertainment industry over the past decade and changing filmmaking. But several franchises stand out as fan favorites, such as Guardians of the Galaxy. And MCU newcomer Will Poulter recently explained why he is so “grateful” to join the shared universe with James Gunn’s triquel.

“Guardians 3” is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming out in the fourth phase. The blockbuster will complete the story of the beloved space team, so the stakes are definitely high. Will Poulter is making his debut as Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s third MCU movie, and he recently explained to ComingSoon why he was so happy to join the franchise (and get super-ripped in the process). As he put it,

I didn’t really know about Adam Warlock, to be completely honest. But I was a big fan of the Guardians franchise, and it was for me the most exciting and most appealing in the Marvel Cinematic universe.… So I’m very happy to be involved. And I like the character of Adam and me and the kind of vision [director] James [Gunn] has for him and his path, and they really fit together perfectly. I was grateful for that.

Well, that’s it. It looks like Will Poulter has joined the MCU in his favorite franchise. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are fan favorites, and that doubles for some actors like actor Midsommar. We’ll just have to wait and see how his character Adam Warlock shakes up a motley crew of heroes.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Part 3 was originally supposed to be one of the first parts of the fourth phase, but everything changed when James Gunn was (temporarily) fired as director. In the end, everything was moved back a few years, but perhaps this change in the schedule allowed Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Adam Warlock to appear since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy. 2. His name was omitted during the credits when Sovereign Leader Aisha created him to destroy the Guardians. But knowing James Gunn, smart money says he has a few surprises up his sleeve for newcomer Will Poulter.

Fortunately for the Guardians fans, a lot of content is coming from this corner of the MCU. Before the upcoming triquel, Disney+ will release a special holiday edition of Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, animated short films starring Baby Groot will appear soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.