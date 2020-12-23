Guardians of the Galaxy 2: How did Gunn pitch the movie?

In a tweet, James Gunn, director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2, shared how he pitched his film. Releasing a blockbuster movie is good. You still have to have the idea of ​​releasing it and above all, have a plot that can interest the public. Something James Gunn had in 2012 when he brought Guardians of the Galaxy 2 to Marvel.

After the great success of the first installment, venturing into a sequel can sometimes prove difficult. This is why the risk was great and the comic book company could well have refused to tell a new story of Star Lord, Groot, or even Gamora.

Knowing that the little brother of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 had brought in nearly 773 million dollars as Allociné notes. Between a very well found story, constant humor and the first appearance of Thanos, everything was in place for the success of the first film.

Even more pressure, therefore, to attempt a sequel. But pressure, James Gunn does not seem to know it.

Since the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 dad would have managed to sell his project in one sentence. Yes, you read that correctly, so a single sentence would have provided a sequel to the “vigilantes” of the universe.

JAMES GUNN SUCCESSFUL TO SELL GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 IN SINGLE SENTENCE

But what is the sentence in question? Simply by revealing who turned out to be Starlord’s father. However, if you haven’t seen the movie in question yet, you might as well stop playing it there. Since we are going to spoil the plot for you.

For those who have seen Guardians of the Galaxy 2 before, you already know that the character played by Chris Pratt has been looking for his father for years. The latter being in reality a planet. It was precisely with this revelation that Gunn got everyone to agree:

“My pitch for Les Gardiens was a 19-page document with visuals. A great sequence that I had storyboarded (Morag’s escape). And a global presentation with [other] visuals, references and actors. So my pitch for the 2 was “His father is Ego, the living planet” and Marvel said “cool, here we go! “”

You now know how Guardians of the Galaxy 2 came to be.



