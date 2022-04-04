Guardians of Justice: 10 Best Quotes

“Guardians of Justice” took up the superhero genre, criticizing this genre and the thinking of the real world created by it.

“Guardians of Justice” is Netflix’s newest dark superhero show parodying the DC universe. The show begins with the apparent suicide of a Wonderful Man, Superman’s understudy. When questions arise whether it was suicide or murder, the Nighthawk and other Guardians of Justice must keep the peace and determine who is responsible for the death of a Wonderful Man.

The show uses its DC superhero cartoons to tell an incredibly political story, exploring how heroes can turn into dictators and the world will plunge into violence. The show is filled with propaganda images and political messages, as well as criticism of the superheroes it uses to tell its story.

Changing world values

“I meant what I said, Rebecca. You keep me honest. Unfortunately, now we live in a world where you will be killed for honesty.”

Gone are the days when colorful superheroes helped townspeople get cats out of trees. Batman especially underwent image changes, preferring dark and harsh ones. The Guardians of Justice reflected this accordingly, positioning the Hawk Knight as a scary superhero who doesn’t really look like a good guy at all.

To defeat a potentially greater threat, Nighthawk is ready to kill superheroes who support his honesty and value freedom from his totalitarian regime. His willingness to do anything means that he quickly turns on his former allies when they oppose his villainous actions.

Criticism of the wartime media

“Fight terrorism with voyeurism. The ratings will become historic.”

Over the past few decades, American society has turned into a voyeuristic media environment where citizens watch war and terrorism play out on television. This quote criticizes both the consequences of such visibility and media networks that put high ratings above improving society.

Red Talon turns the fight against Anubis into something like a video game that downplays the severity of the threat and deaths played out on screen, including his own.

Destruction of Good and Evil

“These men, women, and now children, dressing up as cartoon characters in a shameless attempt to play and actually profit from our innocent childhood fantasies about good and evil.”

Lockwood, Lex Luthor’s interpretation in Guardians of Justice, makes some good points in his criticism of superheroes in his world. The world is full of shades of grey, but superheroes make everything seem crisp and dry when it comes to good and evil.

This morally simplistic view of heroes contrasts with a darker and sharper view of superheroes like Peacemaker and The Boys. When the world is dark and complex, but portrayed as simplistic and ambivalent, it is easy to become a victim of propaganda.

Surprisingly personal grief

“Do you know what I would think if I married him? I would be special. I would be important. But I wasn’t. I drowned in his shadow.”

The character of Laura Louis is a small look at life in the shadow of the gods. Superman—or, in this case, a Wonderful Person—is impossible to match, and in this case he doesn’t even love her. Laura is put in a terrible position, she cannot be anything less than perfect, and in return, only pressure is put on her.

Even such a relatively simple crime as cheating is more complicated than it seems at first glance, in a world where superheroes marry ordinary people.

Criticism of Batfamily

I mean, how can you trust the opinion of a man who puts a suit on a little boy and lets him fight crime?

The bat family is a beloved part of the DC Comics universe, but it raises a lot of questions about child safety, especially when you look at the tragedy of Jason Todd and the education of Damian Wayne. There are many dangers involved in allowing a teenager (or younger) to become a superhero, and “Speed” addresses them here.

Teaching children to be loyal soldiers, largely indifferent to the violence around them, is disturbing and establishes an early pattern of the dark side of the Nighthawk. He barely reacts to Red Claw’s death before sending Little Wing to end the conflict with Anubis. What does this say about the parallel of the character, Batman, and the people who love him so much?

A lesson in marginality and fanaticism

“You would be shocked at how many influential people live their lives in shame.”

One of the biggest surprises in “Guardians of Justice” was that the Wonderful Man was in a relationship with the villain, the Lord of Reason.

While most people would like to believe that modern America will not turn away from a hero for his sexuality, many influential people hide their differences for fear of losing their status because of this. Being idolized is a lot of pressure, and it eventually leads to the fact that a Wonderful Person committed suicide.