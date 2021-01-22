GTM presents ‘Sonic the Hedgehog: The Blue Blur’

The Spanish publishing house presents a new monograph for its partners; this time dedicated to SEGA’s blue hedgehog and with original illustrations.

The publisher GTM Ediciones has presented Sonic the Hedgehog: The blue blur, a new monographic copy of the GTM² seal dedicated to Sonic, SEGA’s blue hedgehog, which celebrates his thirtieth anniversary this year. Readers of the magazine under the Gold subscription (9.99 euros per month) can receive it next February together with the magazine, on a monthly basis.

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Blue Blur, 30 Years Between the Lines

GTM is celebrating and wants to celebrate with one of the most recognized and recognizable icons in the business. As they have done in the past with licenses such as Dragon Quest, The Last of Us or Chrono Trigger, among others, it is the porcupine’s turn; hand in hand with Juan Tejerina, director of the magazine, who has been in charge of writing it in full. We are talking about a 72-page, full-color dossier that addresses the character’s impact in the industry and outside of it, given that his cultural significance transcends beyond the controls.

“Sonic is much more than a video game character and you will discover the many layers of him in this fully illustrated special,” they comment in an official note on the occasion of the announcement. That original look is reflected between its pages.