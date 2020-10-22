GTFO receives new Rundown and matchmaking in update

The action and terror FPS GTFO had more news announced today (22) for its fans. As part of the Swedish indie developer 10 Chambers Collective’s Rundown, the title will receive an unprecedented layered difficulty system, new environments, tools, weapons and enemies, in addition to the long-awaited matchmaking.

This “Rundown” is how the studio named the concept of frequently adding new expeditions to the game, replacing previous scenarios, enemies and maps with exclusive “season” news.

“This Rundown is our biggest update to date,” explained Ulf Andersson, GTFO’s Creative Director. “With the difficulties in layers, the experience is easier for new users, while more experienced ones can face a radical challenge since the first expedition ”.

For those who have never played, GTFO is an adventure located in the Complex, an underground base. After the new update, for the first time we will be able to see how the Complex’s data center works from the inside.

“As the game requires a lot of teamwork, we didn’t want to use a basic game-building system as this could give new players the wrong experience.” Said developer Simon Viklung. “When we add the tool, we will need help from our community to refine it. We will start in alpha mode and continue to develop it as we go along, to assess its functioning with the volume of players we have ”.

GTFO is available in Early Access on Steam for R $ 65.99, and only those who made the purchase can enjoy Rundown # 004, called Activated.




