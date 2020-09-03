GTA: zeroing the players who took advantage of the glitch

Some users used this problem to get rich very quickly, but in the end it has been expensive. There is no online game where cheaters don’t try to do their thing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout know a lot about it. The same goes for two of Rockstar Games’ biggest titles, Red Dead Online and GTA Online. The latter is precisely the protagonist of the most recent measures imposed by the company. Some players exploited a glitch to make easy money in no time, but the shot backfired: Rockstar has started resetting their character accounts.

The “apartment garage glitch” allows users to acquire properties, which they then convert into millions of dollars at a very fast rate. How could it be otherwise, this type of action ends up having consequences, because this type of conduct violates the rules of the game. The punishment has not been made to beg. Rockstar Games has not been content to eliminate the money earned fraudulently, but has reset the accounts of players who have violated the rules, as reported by PC Gamer.



