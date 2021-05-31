GTA V: minimum and Recommended Requirements to run on PC

GTA V: Launched in 2013, GTA V is a hit in the gaming world and has sold over 140 million copies since its debut on PS3 and Xbox 360. The game is constantly making headlines because of its charismatic actors and also memes on the internet, but the title has regained the attention of players recently because of GTA V RP.

In addition to the GTA Online mode, which constantly receives updates from Rockstar, PC players have created a mod called “GTA 5 Roleplay”. The novelty transforms the game into a kind of alternative universe and gives a new life to Rockstar’s open world game.

GTA V RP users receive a role when entering a game server and must follow their character while playing. Unlike GTA Online, players need to follow a routine inside Los Santos and live as if they were inside the game world.

PC to run GTA V RP

Interested in GTA V RP? The Roleplay version of the Rockstar game can now be played on the computer. The PC requirements of the modified version inspired by tabletop RPGs are exactly the same as the main edition of the game.

Below, you can check the minimum and recommended requirements to run GTA V and its RP version on your computer. The hardware list serves as a parameter provided by

Minimum requirements for GTA V on PC

Operating System: Windows 8 or 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 7 64-Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2

Processor / CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 at 2.40GHz with four cores, or AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core at 2.5GHz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card / GPU: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB with DirectX 10 or higher

Storage: 90GB free space on HDD or SSD

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 8 or 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 7 64-Bit Service Pack 1 or higher

Processor / CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 3.2GHz Quad-core or AMD X8FX-8350 4GHz Octa-core or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics / GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB VRAM, AMD HD 7870 2GB VRAM or higher with DirectX 10 or later

Storage: 90GB free space on HDD or SSD