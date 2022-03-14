GTA V: Expanded And Enhanced Features Five New Cars

GTA V: Rockstar needs you to buy GTA V one more time to keep the game on the best-selling games list for a few more years. Originally released in 2013, GTA V now arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing some brand new content, including new cars.

GTA V: Expanded & Enhanced is the name given to the game in its most recent re-release. There are five new vehicles included in this version, which you can see below:

Pfister Astron Custom ($1,720,000)

Coil Cyclone II ($2,250,000)

Karin S95 ($1,995,000)

Imponte Arbiter GT ($1,580,000)

Weaponized IGNUS ($3,245,000)

The game is not yet available, but if any of these new cars catch your eye, make a note of where to buy them so they can be easily found in the game: the Pfister Astron and the Coil Cyclone will be available at Legendary Motorsports, while the Karin S95 and the Imponte can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Finally, IGNUS can only be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

The new version of GTA V with improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be officially released tomorrow, March 15th. We’ll have to wait to see the sales performance of this re-release of the game, but its success could be a determining factor in how long we still have to wait for a GTA 6 or the quality of ports that Rockstar wants to make in the future.