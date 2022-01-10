GTA V Editor Plans Zynga To Bring Her Sagas To Mobile

Take-Two Interactive reveals that it plans to launch its first video game after the closing of the purchase transaction “relatively soon.” GTA, Red Dead Redemption, MAFIA, NBA 2K, Midnight Club, Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization … there are many sagas that Take-Two Interactive has under its umbrella, and all of them are candidates to reach mobile devices after the agreement of Zynga acquisition announced by Rockstar Games publisher. At a shareholders meeting that took place after the announcement, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed this issue.

“Perhaps most importantly, we have the joint ability, both from a development and publishing point of view, to optimize the creation of new titles based on Take-Two Interactive’s core intellectual properties,” said the manager.

According to Zelnick, they have “the best collection of IPs for consoles and PCs” that can be found in “the interactive entertainment business”, a series of sagas that they consider to have practically not been exploited in the field of mobiles and mobile phones. free-to-play business models. The executive has valued having Zynga on his side.

Having just finished the year with one of the best performances in our company’s history, we believe this is a pivotal moment that will enable us to deliver new and exciting experiences for our gamers. https://t.co/yhF6LUCQmZ — Zynga (@zynga) January 10, 2022

They value the experience in the ‘free-to-play’ model

“Zynga’s quality studies can help us develop this property,” as they have the expertise in publishing free-to-play games that can meet consumer needs and fuel continued user spending on their games. . “The list is endless and we are still in the initial moments. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together and create what will certainly be of extraordinary value going forward. ”

Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has reached an agreement with Zynga to acquire its shares for a price of 12.7 billion dollars, about 11 billion euros at the exchange rate. The operation will be completed in the coming months, so it will become part of the conglomerate. The goal is to harness the studio’s expertise and talent to strengthen the mobile games business.